Cardi B has only been in the game for a few years now, but thanks to the release of her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, she's already one of the most commercially successful female rappers of all time. As it stands, the majority of the album's tracks have been certified platinum, with lead single "Bodak Yellow" steadily approaching diamond status. Suffice it to say, there are still people keeping the project in heavy rotation, to the point where the New York rapper has hit a new milestone for female rappers.

Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

As indicated by the stat-tracking Twitter page Chart Data, Cardi's Invasion Of Privacy has officially spent one-hundred-and-fifty weeks on the Billboard 200, the highest amount of chart time spent by a female rapper's album in hip-hop history. Unsurprising, given that every single track has been certified either gold or platinum, with the majority falling under the latter category. It didn't take long for Cardi to catch wind of the milestone, taking to Twitter to celebrate her dominance with an alliterated flex: "BIRKIN BAG BARDI BACK."

At this point, few can dispute the fact that Cardi B is easily one of the most commercially dominant artists in the mainstream. When she ultimately does deliver her sophomore project, which is sure to include recent singles "WAP" and "Up," expect her foothold on the charts to only strengthen in intensity. Clearly, Cardi's album holds more longevity than some initially suspected -- who knows how long the momentum will last.