There aren't many who can say they're having as great of a year as Pooh Shiesty. The release of Shiesty Season cemented him as one of the hottest newcomers in the game, plus the success of "Back In Blood" ft. Lil Durk is giving it the type of momentum to end up on year-end lists, even if it was released in 2020. Needless to say, he's on his way up and he's gaining some rightful recognition to back it up.

The rapper recently appeared on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo where he discussed his life, music career, and more. At one point in the career, Shiesty said that he's seeking a feature from Cardi B. "I want a Cardi B feature, bad, really," he explained to Walle and Gillie Da King who immediately started petitioning for this collaboration to come to life. "Cardi B need to -- we need to do that," Shiesty added.

The rapper later took to his Twitter page where he shared a snippet of his comment and tagged Cardi to catch her attention along with the goat emoji.

It was only a few weeks ago when Cardi B took to Instagram where she gave Pooh Shiesty a shout-out for the success of "Back In Blood" as it prevented "Up" from hitting the top spot on Apple Music. "I really wanted to go #1 on Apple but my n***a Pooh Shiesty have his foot on my fuckin' neck," she said.

