Over these past few months, no new artist has excited hip-hop fans more than Pooh Shiesty. The Gucci Mane-backed artist dropped an absolute banger in "Back In Blood" which featured the likes of Lil Durk. Last Friday, Shiesty gave fans his debut mixtape called Shiesty Season, and so far, it has proved to be a huge hit amongst longtime fans and new listeners alike. Clearly, Shiesty's career has a ton of potential, and fans are taking notice.

Shiesty Season has been incredibly successful from a number standpoint, as according to Chart Data on Twitter, the project sold 65,000 units in the first week alone, which is good enough for fourth on the charts. Considering he was only 3,000 units away from a band like the Foo Fighters, you have to give Shiesty credit for delivering a promising debut.

Shiesty's mentor Gucci Mane showed love to his artist on Saturday as the news of Shiesty's numbers began to circulate. In the Instagram post below, Gucci wrote "Well damn dat lil slimey dude sold 65k first week on his first mixtape and this only da beginning @poohshiesty I’m super proud of you."

Gucci's pride in his artist is great to see and moving forward, Shiesty has a promising career ahead of him. Let us know your favorite tracks off of Shiesty Season, in the comments below.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images