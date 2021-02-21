Cardi B seems to have a pretty major year on the horizon. After unleashing the lead single from her forthcoming sophomore album "WAP" last summer and following up with the second single, "Up" earlier this month, Cardi expanding her mogul umbrella. She's set to star in his first lead big-budget film Assisted Living later this year, and she also launched a well-received sneaker collaboration Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection. In some adorable advertising for the shoe, Cardi shared numerous shots of her two-year-old daughter Kulture rocking a pair of pink shoes from the collection with an equally adorable fit.



Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

Cardi uploaded the shots of Kulture to her Instagram page Saturday (February 20). The toddler rocked a baby blue and pink outfit while modeling her mother's shoe collection. She wore a pink bow in her hair and carried a mini pink purse. She wore it with a blue denim jacket and blue dress. Cardi wrote in the caption, "I was really meant to be a girl mom. styled by me...[Offset] had to bribe her with cookies for these pics."

She added in a few laughing emojis before continuing, "....oooo yeeaaa sneakers are from my [Reebok] collections."

Kulture's Instagram page, which is run by Cardi, also reposted the shots, switching up the caption to sound like it was penned by the youngster herself. "Kulture" hilariously wrote on the account, "Only pic I have for my page cause my mother is selfish and put all of my cute ones on hers," with multiple side-eye emojis.

Cardi debuted her Club C sneaker with Adidas last year and relaunched the shoes in new colorways earlier this year.