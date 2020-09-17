Future has had his fair share of legal difficulty surrounding his personal life and, for the most part, he generally comes out on the winning end of things. Most recently, the Toxic King went up against his baby mama Eliza Reign in court, with the judge deciding that he only needs to pay her a fraction of the child support amount she was asking for.

If things get ugly, you can guarantee that Cardi B and Offset will be heading to court to hammer out details surrounding their divorce, including custody, child support, spousal support, division of assets, and more. Since Future has experience dealing with these sorts of matters, people are wondering what would happen if the two Atlanta rappers showed up to court together to face off against Cardi.

There are tons of memes being passed around about Future somehow getting involved in this with many captioning pictures of the rapper and writing, "Offset's divorce lawyer."



If you haven't seen them yet, we've included a few below.

Cardi B and Offset have not publicly announced their divorce. It was found out through documents that were filed in court this week. The reason for their troubles is currently unclear but Cardi's team responded to rumors that it may have been because of Offset having a baby with a side chick, calling that rumor "false."

