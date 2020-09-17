Offset is a new man following his break-up with Cardi B... or so he says.

The Migos rapper has been wrapped up in one of the biggest pop culture stories of the year with Cardi B reportedly filing for divorce from him. After they seemingly stepped over all of their earlier obstacles, Cardi appears to have told herself that she has a better future in mind, kicking Offset to the curb in a contested divorce.

Today, Cardi's team has put to bed rumors about Offset allegedly having a baby with a side chick, stating that those reports are false. Now, Offset is speaking out after teasing new music, declraing himself the new-and-improved version.

"Set 2.0," wrote the 28-year-old rapper on a picture of himself. Much like with his other new posts, Offset has disabled comments on his photos, combatting the hate he's been getting by stopping it in its tracks. Still, people are heading to his old uploads to deliver a piece of their mind.

"NO MORE WAP FOR U," wrote one commenter on a recent post. "Now you about to miss your wife," said another, referring to his status that he misses his grandmother.

Do you think the new Offset will be delivering new music soon? It looks like he's spending his time healing from the divorce in the studio, showing off some new songs earlier.