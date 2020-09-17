Not everything is as it seems.

While the world had assumed that Cardi B and Offset had hurdled over their past relationship issues, which began after reports that Offset cheated on the superstar rapper, things were supposedly bubbling for the married couple internally.

Despite their show of unity on social media and in their song lyrics, something happened for Cardi B to decide that she's done with their marriage, filing for divorce in what has been a contested battle so far. She says that their differences are past reconcilable.



With that said, the Bardi Gang has been digging deep to find the source of their separation, pointing to Love & Hip Hop star Summer Bunni's pregnancy as the possible root of this all. The rumor mill has been active and, although the baby is rumored to be Chauncey Gardner Johnson's from the NFL, people are looking back to Offset's previous drama with Summer, speculating that he could actually be the father.

If you don't remember, Summer Bunni was previously exposed to be Offset's mistress, which really kicked off her entire career.

As the rumors heat up, Cardi B's team has officially addressed them, shutting them down and claiming that their divorce is not over a baby outside of their marriage.



"There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false," said a "source" close to the rapper to Page Six. "Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to."

Initially, Cardi was reported to have asked for full custody of her and Offset's daughter Kulture but, in recent days, that much has been dispelled as Cardi is looking into joint custody of their baby girl, looking for their divorce to be amicable.

