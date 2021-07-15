The ladies are positioning themselves for a New Music Friday takeover. Asian Doll has revealed that her "Nunnadat Sh*t" remix will arrive this week with help from DreamDoll, Ivorian Doll, Rubi Rose, and Dreezy, and now, Cardi B has returned with the announcement she promised would arrive today (July 14). The Bronx rapper has been teasing the arrival of her forthcoming sophomore project for over a year, and after sharing that she'll also be delivering new music this week, fans are expecting an official release date soon.

Cardi took to social media this evening to share that she's been hard at work and on Friday (July 16), she's giving us a new single with the help of Normani. "Get your coins ready," she wrote in the caption to her post.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The image revealed what is assumed to be the cover art for their pair's track "Wild Side," and like several of Cardi's previous releases, the ladies are showing off some skin. They are both sporting extra long hairstyles that cover them in all of the appropriate places. Aside from the announcement of the single, Cardi returned to say that she has more to share but she'll be waiting until Thursday (July 15) before giving any details.

Cardi's "WAP" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion showed just how excited she is about the arrival of "Wild Side" by jumping in Cardi's comments and writing, "Yassssssss[fire emojis]." Megan made her way over to Normani's page and added, "My girllsss [heart eyes emoji]."

Check out the album cover below.