Wild Side
- NewsNormani Taps Kaytranada For "Wild Side" Remix"Wild Side" gets the Kaytranada treatment. ByTaylor McCloud3.7K Views
- GramNormani Drops Insane "Wild Side" Outtake Photo With Cardi BCardi B asked and Normani delivered. ByTaylor McCloud4.6K Views
- MusicNormani Invites Teyana Taylor On Stage For Lap Dance During Performance At VMAsNormani brought Teyana Taylor on stage for a performance of "Wild Side" at the VMAs, Sunday.ByCole Blake17.4K Views
- MusicNormani Defends Cardi B Against Critics: "You Have Been A Champion"The singer told fans they could never understand how "hard" Cardi has gone for her.ByErika Marie4.5K Views
- Pop CultureNormani Says Working On "Wild Side" Saved Her While Dealing With Her Mother's ChemoNormani says working on "Wild Side" saved her while her mother was going through chemo. ByCole Blake2.3K Views
- MusicCardi B Denies She Was "Queer-Baiting" In "Wild Side" Visual With NormaniAfter "Rolling Stone" made "queer-baiting" claims about the pair, Cardi clapped back and once again stated she's openly bisexual.ByErika Marie7.1K Views
- MusicAaliyah's Uncle Says He's Supportive Of Normani Using "One In A Million" SampleAaliyah's uncle says she would've been supportive of Normani sampling "One in a Million," and wishes her well.ByCole Blake1.7K Views
- MusicCardi B Says Her Original Verse For Normani's "Wild Side" Wasn't Nasty EnoughNormani's reportedly made Cardi B redo her verse so that it could be even raunchier.ByJoshua Robinson2.2K Views
- MusicNormani & Cardi B Are Dropping "Wild Side" Single This WeekMegan Thee Stallion is excited about the release and jumped in both of her friends' comment sections.ByErika Marie7.5K Views