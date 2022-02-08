During this recent heightened controversy regarding his Spotify podcast, Joe Rogan has amassed a tremendous amount of support. The Joe Rogan Experience is a leading force within the podcast circuit but after music greats began taking their catalogs off of Spotify citing Rogan's misinformation about COVID and its vaccines, people began to choose sides.

Spotify has repeatedly maintained that they will continue to uphold Rogan and his platform, and initially, Dwayne Johnson agreed. However, after those clips of Rogan saying "n*gger" surfaced and Spotify announced that it pulled 70 episodes, Johnson backtracked on that support.

When someone alerted The Rock about the videos, he answered, "Dear @donwinslow Thank you so much for this I hear you as well as everyone here 100% I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend. DJ."

Following the tweet, Candace Owens came forward to call out Johnson, and other celebrities like him, who have decided to take back their support of Rogan.

"The Rock turning his back on Joe Rogan is so emblematic of why these fickle Hollywood types are never to be taken seriously," she said. "Remember fellas—routine steroid injections does not make someone a man." Johnson opted to ignore the verbal jab. Check it out below.