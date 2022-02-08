We're entering yet another week where Joe Rogan remains a hot topic. Initially, Rogan ruffled the feathers of music icons over what they called was misinformation he was spreading about COVID-19 and the vaccines, but that quickly evolved, thanks to India Arie, into the podcast host being accused of racism. Several compiled clips of Rogan were shared on social media showing him flippantly saying "n*gger" and referring to a Black neighborhood as "Planet of the Apes."

Rogan has since issued a statement about the controversy where he alludes to those n-word clips being taken out of context, and while this video was alarming to some, his fans and supporters have stood by him. Rap-a-Lot icon J. Prince has added his voice to the conversation and said he is offering forgiveness to Rogan.

"Joe Rogan is not a racist. I know this brother," wrote Prince. "It takes a sincere individual to admit when they are wrong and have f*cked up about a situation. As you can hear he’s done that and I forgive him because I never want to become one of those people that are filled with un-forgiveness and hate, that we complain about all the time."

"Let this be an example to others of the sensitivity of the word 'n*gga' being said by anybody other than a n*gga lol."

Prince received mixed responses for obvious reasons, so check it out below and let us know if you agree with the music icon's take on this situation.