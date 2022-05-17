Calboy's had an eventful past few weeks. In late April, the Chicago rapper explained how beef with Meek Mill resulted in his Dream Chasers exit. Then, he called DaBaby an "industry prostitute" for turning on Megan Thee Stallion. This was all capped off last week by being wanted by police for an alleged assault.

Calboy was taken into custody by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. He was booked at 8:27 AM on Tuesday and has now been charged with aggravated battery.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

The warrant for his arrest was issued on May 12. Police claimed that Calboy attacked a man in Dacula, Georgia, on May 4.

Calboy allegedly did a number on the victim. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department's press release, "The victim was left with a broken leg, facial lacerations, facial and torso bruises, and other injuries." As of yet, the rapper has not been given bond.

Previously, Calboy's been in the news for his ongoing beef with DaBaby. The two have been verbally sparring for some time now. Calboy called DaBaby a "life-size weirdo mascot," to which DaBaby replied, "Do sumn." Calboy then brought up DaBaby's own rap sheet, telling him, "Let's talk about unsolved murders."

Calboy was recently featured on Kodie Shane's single "Pressure." Calboy's last album, Long Live The Kings, was released in 2020, and had features from Lil Tjay, G Herbo, and Lil Baby. The deluxe edition of the album was an even more star-studded affair, including Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Yo Gotti, and King Von.

It remains to be seen how this new legal entanglement will affect the young rapper's career.

