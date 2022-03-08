Chicago-based rapper Calboy is sticking up for his cousin, the late King Von, by calling out DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who recently released a collaborative album containing multiple disses against the slain rapper and his team. Over the last few months, things have heated up in the feud between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy, which has taken on a few extra layers in recent days following the release of BETTER THAN YOU. On Monday (March 7), DaBaby clashed with OTF Memo600, who called out the rapper for working with YB, one of Durk and King Von's most fiercest rivals.

Following the back-and-forth with Memo, DaBaby is now being dissed by Calboy on Twitter, who said that the rapper should have known that backlash was quickly approaching for his decision to work with YB.

"Dude knew it was backlash coming with his decision dnt act surprised. These n***as be hoes for attention," tweeted Calboy on Tuesday (March 8). "@DaBabyDaBaby how you got respect for my Cuzin n the dead but got a whole tape with a n***a dissing him, respect ah be to leave tht sh*t alone all together n pray both parties safe if that’s how u bummin, U a life size weirdo mascot. Sell yo soul and integrity for bread u a b*tch."

In another since-deleted tweet, Calboy addressed the status of his anticipated collaboration with NBA YoungBoy, claiming that it will never see the light of day.

"Out of respect for Von I'll never drop that YB song," he revealed. "Out of respect for Von I'll always call bullsh*t wen I see it y'all n***as dnt respect sh*t."

As of the time of this publication, DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy have not responded to Calboy. Check out the posts below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Read our recent exclusive interview with Calboy here.







