Calboy Reloads "Long Live The Kings" With 6 New Songs Featuring Polo G, Yo Gotti, & More

When Chicago rapper Calboy released his new project Long Live The Kings, he dedicated it to six of his friends that had passed away. Experiencing too much loss in his young life, Cal decided that even the initial act wasn't enough. He wanted to show more love, releasing six more tracks and repeating the process.

The rising star has officially come through with the deluxe edition of Long Live The Kings, putting on for his fallen kings and inviting some more of his peers to supplement the tracklist. Six new songs have been added to the deluxe version, including features from King Von, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, and Yo Gotti.

This one holds special meaning for Calboy, who is already working on even more new music.

Have a listen below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Barbarian (feat. Lil Tjay)

2. Dope Boy

3. Wild Wild

4. Gazel de Blanco

5. Purpose (feat. G Herbo)

6. Givenchy Kickin (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Tjay)

7. Brand New (feat. King Von)

8. Holy Water

9. Fake Love (feat. Polo G)

10. Rounds (feat. Fivio Foreign)

11. Clueless

12. Put Em On A Shirt (feat. Yo Gotti)