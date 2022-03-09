DaBaby has finally responded to Calboy's tweets about him, taunting the Chicago-based rapper and testing his gangster with his reply.

For the last few days, Calboy has been calling out DaBaby for "picking a side" when he released a collaborative album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has been dissing Calboy's late cousin, King Von, for months. While he has clarified that he's not upset about the fact that they recorded music together, Calboy took issue with Baby saying that he wasn't choosing sides when he clearly was, calling him out on Twitter.

"@DaBabyDaBaby how you got respect for my Cuzin n the dead but got a whole tape with a n***a dissing him, respect ah be to leave tht sh*t alone all together n pray both parties safe if that’s how u bummin, U a life size weirdo mascot. Sell yo soul and integrity for bread u a b*tch," wrote the rapper.

He went on to add, "Maybe Y'all misunderstood... a n***a ain't bothered bout a collab... this n***a Juss said nobody gone make him pick sides... wen u dropped u picked a side... y'all dropped same day to battle for sales you kno wats going on. Here y'all come victimizing n***as that capitalize off drama."

It took him a little while but DaBaby has finally entered the conversation, responding with a brief message and saying, "Do sumn."

Calboy hit back, saying, "You just don't know my body yet."

Do you think these two will throw hands when they catch each other at their next joint event? Let us know in the comments.



