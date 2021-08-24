A video of Busta Rhymes going on a rant against masks and COVID-19 safety protocols is going viral on social media this morning, following a recent performance from the hip-hop veteran. During the concert, Busta went off on masks and lockdown mandates, revealing that he believes the government is trying to "take our civil liberties away."

Despite over four million people dying from COVID-19, and some of his peers passing away or fighting serious cases of the virus, Busta Rhymes shared his staunch anti-mask and anti-lockdown views with a crowd of hundreds.



Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

"In the last sixteen fucking months, COVID could suck a dick," he said to the roaring audience. "All these little weird ass government policies and mandates, suck a dick. They're trying to take our civil liberties away. It feels good to be back outside, we outside for real!"

The video is presently going viral, despite the rant happening over a month ago at the Seoul Tacos 10th Anniversary Block Party in St. Louis.

"It's called a God-given right for freedom, right?" he continued, influencing hundreds with his misinformed views. "No human being is supposed to tell you you can't even breathe freely. Fuck your mask! Some of y'all might feel differently but fuck your mask! You can't eat food with a fucking mask on. You can't even see each other smile with a mask on. I come from a time, way before, I used to wanna holla at a chick, I used to have to do shit with my face to let her know that I'm into her. All of that energy gets blocked when your mask is on. Energy is important and we are all conductors of good energy."



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

This is not the first time that Busta Rhymes has spread his views on COVID-19, as he has previously come under fire for sharing similar beliefs.

Listen to the rant below, and see what people are saying underneath.