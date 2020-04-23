Fred the Godson reportedly passed away, after testing positive for COVID-19, as we first reported at the beginning of the month. The New York-bred rapper had shared an image of himself, with a ventilator covering his face, asking for prayers as he suffered from the virus. We're disheartened to find out this afternoon that he lost his battle with Coronavirus, per an Instagram post from DJ Self.

The news has quickly spread across twitter, resulting in tribute tweets to the New York MC. DJ Self was seemingly the first person to share the news, writing on an Instagram photo of the rapper, "Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother."

Shortly after, Lloyd Banks and Retch followed suit-- both fellow New York rappers. His family has yet to confirm the news or issue a statement. We'll update this story as we find out more details.

Rest in Peace, Fred the Godson.

Where ever you are, we hope you're staying safe and staying home.