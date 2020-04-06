There are new names of celebrities that have tested positive for Coronavirus hitting the news each day. YNW Melly is among the artists who've tested positive, and he's currently locked up in prison, attempting to be released because of it. Last week, we also reported on how MC Eiht appeared to have tested positive. Adding to the list of rappers, we also know that Slim Thug has tested positive for the virus. Now, on the opposite coast, we have another rapper who tested positive for the virus.

Fred the Godson shared the news on his Twitter, with a photo of himself using a ventilator. He asked his fans to keep him in his prayers. "I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!" he wrote on Twitter, ending with the hashtag "God is Great."

Fred the Godson, as a New York-based rapper, is really in the epicenter for the Coronavirus. New York has the most cases of the virus out of all the States, with the numbers climbing to 131,239 cases and 4,758 deaths as of writing. The first case in New York was detected on March 1st.

We're sending our best wishes to Fred the Godson for a speedy recovery.