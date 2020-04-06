The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the prison system in a major way, and incarcerated rapper YNW Melly recently confirmed that he had indeed tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, his family released a statement via his IG page, writing that "Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please."

Now, TMZ has confirmed that Melly's condition has further deteriorated to the point where it sounds especially dire. Citing legal documents from Melly's attorney Bradford Cohen, it's said that the young rapper has been experiencing "severe chills, heavy labored breathing, headaches, and body aches," all while weighing a mere 114 pounds. The matter is made worse by the fact that Melly hasn't been receiving proper attention from medical staff, who are said to be underprepared to begin with.

"They have not given them masks, or cleaning supplies that would be beneficial regarding his recovery," writes Cohen's legal letter. "This is against all recommendations of the Surgeon General and CDC." As such, the team is moving for Melly to be placed on house arrest as to better mend his ailing condition, which TMZ warns is running the risk of proving fatal. As of now, the situation has yet to develop further. It's unclear whether the judge will ultimately grant the leniency they seek, though given the unexpected circumstances, anything feels possible at the moment.

