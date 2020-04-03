COVID-19 Test
- SportsCandace Owens Goes At Stephen A. Smith Over Vaccine ClaimsCandace Owens has been a huge critic of the vaccine.By Marc Griffin
- SportsMichael Porter Jr Explains The Harsh Reality Of Daily COVID TestsMichael Porter Jr. gave an honest take on the tolls of COVID-19.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsCardi B Explains How COVID-19 Became A BusinessCardi B divulges on the cost of her regular COVID-19 tests, saying that it's become a business.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureErykah Badu Tests Positive & Negative For COVID-19 SimultaneouslyErykah Badu had two different results for her COVID-19 test at the same time.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureElon Musk Calls Out "Bogus" COVID-19 Tests Following Positive & Negative ResultsThe tech mogul questioned the validity of tests after taking four for himself.By Erika Marie
- GramDave East Reaction After Taking COVID-19 Test Is PricelessDave East knows just how uncomfortable it is to get tested for COVID-19. By Aron A.
- RandomCardi B Spent $100K On COVID-19 Testing For "WAP" Video With Megan Thee StallionCardi B spent over $100,000 on COVID-19 testing for the cast and crew of her raunchy "WAP" video with Megan Thee Stallion.By Alex Zidel
- RandomNew Study Says Summer Sun Can Kill CoronavirusThe finding contradicts previous statements from several public health officials. By Noah John
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Gets COVID-19 Test Ahead Of Breast Surgery, Shares Topless PhotoChrissy Teigen recently caught flack for posting a video showing herself receiving the COVID-19 test, but she later revealed it was because she planned on having her implants removed.By Erika Marie
- RandomLos Angeles To Offer Free COVID-19 Tests To All ResidentsLos Angeles became the first major city in the United States to offer free coronavirus tests to all residents, even those not experiencing symptoms.By Lynn S.
- StreetwearSupreme Set To Release New Box Logo Tee For COVID-19 ReliefSupreme is teaming up with Takashi Murakami for a special COVID-19 relief box logo tee.By Alexander Cole
- RandomJoe Rogan Reveals He Tested Negative For Coronavirus, Tests Each GuestJoe Rogan reveals on a new episode of his podcast that he's tested negative for Coronavirus.By Rose Lilah
- MusicFred The Godson Has CoronavirusNew York rapper Fred the Godson tests positive for COVID-19.By Rose Lilah
- RandomPink Reveals She & Her Three-Year-Old Son Tested Positive For COVID-19Pink shared that she and her son Jameson first began exhibiting symptoms two weeks ago.By Erika Marie