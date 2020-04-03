Compton rapper MC Eiht appears to have contracted COVID-19, sharing a photo of himself from the hospital and hoping that his fans begin to take this health crisis seriously.

"Watch yaself out here its no joke," wrote the rapper/actor on social media.

The picture shows the man in a hospital bed with a mask over his face.

He has not confirmed that he is in the hospital because of coronavirus but, given the times we currently live in, that would appear to be what he's suggesting. At 48-years-old, MC Eiht is not very at-risk but he seems to be suffering from some symptoms, considering he was admitted to a medical facility.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The post garnered comments from some of Eiht's closest peers, including Spice 1, Goodie Mob, and Marcellus Wiley.

MC Eiht is the latest rapper to imply he has contracted the novel illness. Before him, Slim Thug, Scarface, and others broke their silence to tell the world they had come into contact with COVID-19 and were recovering.

We wish MC Eiht a speedy recovery as he appears to battle the virus.

