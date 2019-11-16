mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy's "My Money, My Baby" For "Queen & Slim" OST Will Make You Dance

November 16, 2019 12:42
My Money, My Baby
Burna Boy

Burna Boy brings a jubilant moment to "Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack".


After Burna Boy put out one of the best albums of the year with African Giant, you'd be foolish not to jump when you see that he dropped a new song. "My Money, My Baby" comes courtesy of Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, which arrived on Friday, two weeks ahead of the film's US release. Everyone's talking about the Lena Waithe-written film - largely due to its exhilarating trailers and fantastic cast - but just as much as attention should be paid to its soundtrack. It features original songs from Megan Thee Stallion, EARTHGANG, Lil Baby, Lauryn Hill, Vince Staples and much more. 

While the OST contains many sultry cuts, "My Money, My Baby" is intended to get you out of your seat and make you flail around. The Afrobeat track samples Burna's predecessor, Fela Kuti's 1972 song "Shakara." Burna's rapid repetition of the song's title over the horns in the chorus is a rapturous moment. 

Check out the song below and make sure to listen to the rest of the excellent soundtrack. 

Quotable Lyrics

Ladies and gentleman,
When I look at my Rollie and I see the time
Only two things come to mind:
My money, my money, my money...
My baby, my baby, my baby...

burna boy nigeria queen & slim queen & slim: the soundtrack my money, my baby
