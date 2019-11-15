"Queen & Slim OST" Features Lil Baby, EarthGang, Lauryn Hill, & More

November 27th marks the arrival of Queen & Slim, the upcoming thriller starring Daniel Kaluyaa and Jodie Turner-Smith. Evocative of "Bonnie & Clyde," albeit a variation charged by modern sociopolitical issues, the film has assembled a stacked cast of musicians to contribute the soundtrack. With appearances from Vince Staples, EarthGang, Ms. Lauryn Hill, 6lack, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Bilal, and many more. While it's not quite as immediate as some of the more classic hip-hop soundtracks, Queen & Slim is an enjoyable voyage from start to finish, and concise to boot. Plus, it's got the pedigree of bringing Ms. Lauryn Hill into the mix.

It's unclear whether the music will be worked into the movie or was simply inspired by the film, but there's clearly a vibe throughout. Slightly soulful, emotional, and lush, qualities that no-doubt speak to Queen & Slim's more romantic elements. Be sure to check this one out now, and should you be looking for an easy entry point, you can never go wrong with some ATL flavor from EarthGang or Lil Baby.