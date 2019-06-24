queen & slim
- TVJodie Turner-Smith Recalls Gig As Model In The-Dream & Kanye West's Music VideoShe thought she was just going to a meeting with Hype Williams & it ended up being a video shoot.By Erika Marie
- RandomJodie Turner-Smith Won't Raise Family In U.S.: "White Supremacy Is Overt"The movie star isn't too keen on her home country of England, either.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosLil Baby Recreates "Queen & Slim" Love Story In "Catch The Sun" VideoA modern-day love story.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Is Tired Of Being Asked About Race: "It's Just Boring To Me"He doesn't want to become "the race guy."By Erika Marie
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Says He Lost Roles In England Due To RacismHe made it big in America.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsThe-Dream Shares Rework Of "Cedes Benz" From "Queen & Slim"The 2015 track gets a makeover. By Noah C
- Movies"Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex SceneThe two actors reflect on watching intimate scenes with their loved ones.By Erika Marie
- MusicSnoop Dogg, Coach K & More Bought Out Theaters For "Queen & Slim" PremiereThe "Queen & Slim" opening was backed by several names.By Milca P.
- Movies"Frozen 2" Rules Weekend Box Office, "Queen & Slim" Has Moderate Opening"Frozen 2" reigns supremeBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesBig Sean Is Buying 200 Tickets To "Queen & Slim" Movie For Detroit ResidentsHe loved the film.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsFabolous & Emily B Take "Queen & Slim"-Inspired Photos On Cuba TripGiving strong Bonnie & Clyde vibes. By Noah C
- NewsBurna Boy's "My Money, My Baby" For "Queen & Slim" OST Will Make You DanceBurna Boy brings a jubilant moment to "Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack". By Noah C
- Music VideosMegan Thee Stallion & VickeeLo's "Ride Or Die" Video Has A Whole Lotta TwerkingThe new video is for Megan Thee Stallion's song on the "Queen & Slim" soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Stuns At "Queen & Slim" Premiere After Promise To "Balance" Work & PlayYes, Rihanna.By Chantilly Post
- Mixtapes"Queen & Slim OST" Features Lil Baby, EarthGang, Lauryn Hill, & More"Queen & Slim" brings out a stacked cast of contributors. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsVince Staples, Mereba & 6LACK Contribute "Yo Love" To "Queen & Slim" SoundtrackThis soundtrack is gonna be unreal. By Noah C
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion & VickeeLo Share Bounce Track "Ride Or Die" From "Queen & Slim" Soundtrack"Queen & Slim" are set to be released on November 27.By Erika Marie
- MusicLauryn Hill To Release First Solo Song In 5 Years On "Queen & Slim" ProjectLauryn Hill is set to make a new appearance soon.By Milca P.
- NewsEarthGang & Tiana Major "Collide" For A Smooth CollabOff of the "Queen & Slim" soundtrack.By Aron A.
- TV"Queen & Slim" Is The Modern Bonnie & Clyde In This New, Official TrailerLena Waithe has outdone herself once more.By Aida C.
- SocietyWatch The Trailer For Lena Waithe's "Queen & Slim" FilmThe filmmaker shares her latest.By Milca P.