The Burna Boy glow-up is for real. By letting his powers develop a gradual pace, dating back to 2014's "Soke," Burna Boy inevitably reached his zenith ahead of schedule. This past week, the self-anointed African Giant notched a co-sign like no other: a big-ticket endorsement from Elton John live on a Rocket Man radio broadcast

“Hi, I’m Elton John and this is my rocket hour on Beats 1 radio where we play you Burna Boy on African express, we love Teyana Taylor…" Sir Elton quipped to open the broadcast before queuing up Burna's "Anybody" to lead things off, musically. From Burna's perspective, he was witnessing a construable "passing of the torch" moment, which caused him to gloat over IG LIVE like a spoiled child closing in on his or her Christmas haul.

For Elton John, it was yet another generous showing of support, like he'd done in the past for artists like Billie Eilish, Khalid, Young Thug, and even Future earned a similar nod of approval. To gain a thumbs up from Elton John, one most show signs of transcendental talent, and of course, a decent work rate to make it all possible. Burna's appearance on Rocket Man radio follows a week that saw him appear next to Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, and receive favorable coverage from the likes of GQ and others.

