Just recently, Elton John joined Complex's Pigeons & Planes for the rare interview, where he spoke of his admiration for Young Thug, Billie Eilish, Khalid, and hip-hop as a whole. As you might have heard, Sir Elton linked up with the ATL rapper whilst the pair were putting the final touches on "High." In truth, all that was required of Elton John was the blessing to use a much-coveted "Rocketman" sample. Thugger did the rest of the legwork in his lonesome quarters.

On the topic of his admiration for Young Thug, and how the "Rocketman" blessing came to fruition, Elton John recounted the fateful afternoon they first met. "I love that song "Memo" and I love him. He sampled "Rocketman" on his track "High," which I thought was a fabulous compliment. I met him in Atlanta because he heard we had played one of his tracks on the Rocket Hour," Elton John insisted.

For those who don't aren't up to scratch on Elton John's dealings, the Rocket Hour is the Beats 1 radio program he hosts and curates. After creating a timeline of their relationship, John indulged in complimenting the YSL rapper on his rarified "singing voice."

"It was a really nice meeting but I didn’t know what to call him, Thug? Mr Thug? Sir Thug? I could see the headline in the paper: Queen meets Thug. But anyway, it was a really nice meeting and I loved him," Elton John continued in adulation. "I left feeling full of energy as I do when I meet great new artists. He’s a really talented guy. I'd love to hear him sing more, and I said this to him when we met. He's got a great voice."

As for Billie Eilish, Elton John credited her as "one for the most talented young ladies I’ve ever heard," his own words. He was equally enamored with Khalid's recent musical output, in labeling him a "great writer" destined for a longlasting career. When the Rocketman speaketh, the hooples would be wise to reach for their notebooks.