- Music VideosBurna Boy, Jeremih & Serani Host An Afrobeat Dance Party In The Video For "Secret"The latest single off Burna Boy's GRAMMY-nominated album "African Giant."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicBurna Boy Gains The Coveted Elton John Co-Sign During "Rocket Man Radio"Elton John tags another golden child.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosBurna Boy's Jiggy-ness Is On Full Display In Radiant "Pull Up" VisualBurna Boy serves another visual from his AOTY contender, "African Giant."By Aron A.
- NewsYG Daps Up Burna Boy On "This Side" Of The Intercontinental DivideBurna Boy hooked his bait perfectly to land a boisterous YG verse on "This Side."By Devin Ch
- NewsBurna Boy & Jorja Smith Team Up For Beachside "Gum Body"The two team up for a chill vibes-y beachside banger.By hnhh
- NewsBurna Boy & Future Lead The City Boys On "Show & Tell"Future goes Afrobeats with Burna Boy on "Show & Tell."By Aron A.
- NewsBurna Boy Has The Summer Vibes On Lock On "Pull Up""African Giant" is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- NewsBurna Boy Drops "Anybody" Video In Anticipation Of "African Giant"Burna Boy calls for unanimity in his summery banger "Anybody."By Devin Ch
- MusicCoachella 2019: YouTube Will Live-stream Both Weekends Of 2019 FestivalYouTube enters the 9th year of their Coachella partnership with a promise to publish live content two-weeks straight.By Devin Ch
- MusicBurna Boy Demands Better Press From Coachella: "I Am An African Giant"Burna Boy wants Coachella to put a little shine on his illustrious name.By Devin Ch