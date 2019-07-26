mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy Drops Highly Anticipated Album "African Giant" Ft. Future, YG & More

Aron A.
July 25, 2019 20:13
African Giant
Burna Boy

The "African Giant" has arrived.


African music has been infiltrating Western sounds over the past few years. It's grown in popularity because of that but artists like Burna Boy have helped the sound expand across the globe. Burna Boy's blown up like crazy over the past year. The release of Outside caught the attention of the globe. Over a year later and he's back with his fourth album, African Giant. With nineteen tracks in total that runs for over an hour, Burna Boy's latest album is undoubtedly his biggest yet, atleast in terms of collaboration. Major American artists like YG, Future, and Jeremih appear on the tracklist but he also enlisted other artists from Africa and beyond. Jorja Smith, Zlatan, M.anifest, Serani, Damian Marley, and Angelique Kidjo also lend their talents for African Giants.

“Saying ‘African Giant’ goes [to] a lot more than music,” Burna Boy told Apple Music. “It’s a symbol of strength. That’s what I want my people to feel like, to realize that they are.”

Peep the project below.

