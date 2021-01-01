mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bun B & LE$ Drop Off Collab EP "Distant"

Karlton Jahmal
January 01, 2021 00:43
28 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Distant
Bun B & Le$

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bun B welcomes 2021 with new music.


Bun B's hustle doesn't stop. He just hopped on "Pistol" with Tone Nwigwe andCyHi The Prynce and DJ KaySlay's Rolling 50 Deep, while also peppering 2020 with a slew of more music in the form of features. Bun has been missing on the album and EP game since 2019 when he dropped Bun B Day.

Now, the veteran is starting off the new year with a collaborative EP alongside Houston rapper LE$. The six-track EP is a brief and sweet piece of art. Le$ shows off with his different flows while Bun B just sits back and bosses things up. 

Tracks like "Maintain" and "Distant" are really stand out records that have high replay value. Bun already has a pretty large catalog, and was recently involved in a conversation about entering a Verzuz battle against Outkast. "My conversation with Swizz [Beatz] was about UGK Verzuz 8Ball & MJG. It's the people that are now asking for UGK and OutKast, right," he responded to fans pushing for the battle. Until then, enjoy the latest project from Bun B and LE$

Bun B Le$ distant new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Bun B & LE$ Drop Off Collab EP "Distant"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject