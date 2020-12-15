Tobe Nwigwe, CyHi The Prynce, & Bun B Connect For "Pistol"

When it comes to dense lyricism and technically proficient flows, Tobe Nwigwe deserves high esteem for nailing both. Fresh off the release of his brand new album Cincoriginals, which features guest appearances from EarthGang's Olu, D Smoke, Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought, Lil Keke, Trae The Truth, Bun B, CyHi The Prynce, and more, Tobe has already gained heavy attention from fans looking for a thought-provoking and well-written project to explore.

And while some tracks like the D Smoke-assisted "Headshots" provide one side of the Nwigwe experience, the smoldering CyHi & Bun B-assisted "Pistols" showcases another side of the coin. Over a heavy blend of synthesizers and drums, Tobe allows the up-and-down arrangement to dictate his own pace, not to mention the intensity with which he attacks the beat. In many ways, the way he structures his rhyme schemes evoke shades of Andre 3000, his syllables connecting in unexpected ways as his verse progresses. It's part of what makes Nwigwe such a dynamic emcee, unpredictable in his approach yet consistent in his execution. Be sure to check out "Pistol" now, and sound off if you've been keeping Cincoriginals on heavy rotation.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My popo used to tell me often I should never loan

A penny to a thief, or a dime to a liar

Be careful when you speak, keep in mind that the fire

Usually comes out of the mouth of a dragon

So when you feel yourself spazzin'

Just keep in mind that you are the sole supplier

Of the heat that those around you feel

Tell them folks that hold you down that you won't drown with gills