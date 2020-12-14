Tobe Nwigwe & D Smoke Provoke Thought On "Headshots"

Sometimes, a song has so many bars it's difficult to catch them all, especially when the rapper in question opts to deliver a more dexterous flow. In the case of Tobe Nwigwe, who recently fired off his brand new album Cincoriginals, the D Smoke-assisted "Headshots" proved the perfect platform to showcase his penmanship. And that he does, wasting little time in setting the tone over a smothering synth-driven banger.

What makes his lines so potent is the calm demeanor with which he absolutely bodies his verse, setting up complex structures that take their time in unfolding. "I pray you peep the fact that I'm genuine, and allow the sentiments of my sentences to take root," he spits. "Cause I don't weave these bars for the Benjamins / I do it for the villainous gentlemen that chase loot." Matching his quiet intensity is recent Grammy nominee D Smoke, who slides through with a few thought-provoking bars of his own. "Cause I ride for my homies that I slid in them hearses," he spits. "Gone too soon, wearing locs in the church."

Check out this lyrically-driven duet now, and be sure to show some love to Tobe Nwigwe's Cincoriginals in the comments below. Is he poised for a takeover in 2021?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

In hopes to fill a void of fulfillment, the illness

That fills us can often be healed by stillness