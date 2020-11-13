Kay Slay's Insane "Rolling 50 Deep" Features Raekwon, Ghostface, & 48 More Lyricists

There are posse cuts, and there are whatever this is. DJ Kay Slay pulled out all the stops on his new movement "Rolling 50 Deep," which finds him calling upon the talents of fifty lyricists and crafting an absolutely stacked track as a result. Simple put, when asked who he wanted to get on this new single, the storied DJ simply nodded and uttered "yes."

As a result, we're looking at an eighteen-minute long odyssey brought to life by the talents of Sheek Louch, Styles P, Benny the Butcher, Bun B, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, AZ, Papoose, Ransom, Memphis Bleek, Billy Danze, Lil Fame, Dave East, 3D Natee, Joell Ortiz, Saigon, Mistah F.A.B., Chris Rivers, Jon Connor, Twista, E-40, Nino Man, Shoota, Mysonne, Sauce Money, Ice-T, Trick Trick, RJ Payne, E-A-Ski, Fred the Godson, Loaded Lux, Termanology, Young Noble, EDI, Locksmith, Cassidy, Maino, Vado, Rockness, DJ Paul, MC Gruff, Stan Spit, Uncle Murda, Cory Gunz, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Trae Tha Truth, Hocus 45th & Royce Da 5'9."

What else needs to be said -- it would take a team to unpack the sheer volume of punchlines and hard-hitting bars found throughout, and as such, it's probably better to experience "Rolling 50 Deep" for yourself. For those who do decide to take the plunge, be sure to chime in with your take on the standout verse in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS



N/A -- how can one man make such a decision? Come on now.