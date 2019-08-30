Bun B Drops Off His New EP "Bun B Day"

Bun B is back with a short five-track EP to celebrate his very own Bun B Day. Aside from his musical contributions, his work in the community has been recognized by the city every year on August 30th. Bun B Day is going on its 10th year and the rapper does have a massive party planned but he also made sure his fans across the world can eat a little bit too. Earlier today, he uploaded a five-track offering including collaborations with some local talent such as Maxo Kream, GP of 4/5 & P.A. Yung'n. He also links up with Young Dolph and Jet Life's T.Y..

"We knew that we were planning things for Bun B Weekend, and I thought, you know, my fans are always asking for more music," Bun B told CultureMap. "And I thought it would be fun just to drop a couple of songs to coincide with the weekend."