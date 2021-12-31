mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bun B & Cory Mo Announce New Album "Mo Trill" With The Star-Studded Single "Hesitate"

Joshua Robinson
December 31, 2021 16:58
Bun B/Cory Mo/C-Mozart Muzik/II Trill EnterprisesBun B/Cory Mo/C-Mozart Muzik/II Trill Enterprises
Bun B/Cory Mo/C-Mozart Muzik/II Trill Enterprises

Hesitate
Bun B & Cory Mo Feat. Talib Kweli, David Banner & Tobe Nwigwe

Bun B and Cory Mo enlist Talib Kweli, David Banner, and Tobe Nwigwe for "Hesitate."


As we've seen with recent releases from artists such as KRS One, RZA, and Nas, Hip-Hop's OGs have been putting out some pretty decent music as of late, and Bun B and Cory Mo's new single, titled "Hesitate," is no exception. The feel-good track finds Bun B and Cory Mo assembling some of their fellow veteran rappers for a song about coming to terms with one's past, embracing religion, and the concept of freedom.

Joining the duo is the legendary lyricist Talib Kweli, Missipii's own David Banner, and Cincoriginals artist Tobe Nwigwe, and together, the artists form an unlikely super-team that delivers an impressive first single for Bun B and Cory Mo's newly announced collab album Mo Trill.

Listen to Bun B and Cory Mo's Talib Kweli, David Banner, and Tobe Nwigwe-assisted single "Hesitate" below, and let us know if it's enough to get you excited for Bun B and Cory Mo's forthcoming album, Mo Trill.

Quotable Lyrics

They give us scraps from the feast, we actin like we amazed
Treat Blacks like beasts and lock us right in the cage
Every day I fight for freedom cuz it's not just a phase
I'm not your slave, you don't get to tell me how to behave, nah

Bun B
Bun B Cory Mo Talib Kweli David Banner Tobe Nwigwe Mo Trill
