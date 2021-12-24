Nas & Hit-Boy Team Up Once Again On Illustrious "Magic"

They make for a match made in Hip Hop heaven and after blowing up the genre with back-to-back records, Nas and Hit-Boy have done it again. The producer and rapper pairing has been a staple in Hip Hop from its inception (along with DJs), and fans have been eating up each release from Nas and Hit-Boy. They surprised the world by announcing that they had yet another project on the horizon and now, Magic has arrived in all of its glory.

On Instagram, Nas said that the album is "brand new music to vibe to," while Hit-Boy added, "3rd time is MAGIC." There was much conversation about King's Disease and King's Disease II during their rollouts, but Nas and Hit-Boy have maintained this sense of mystery for this surprise release.

Nas's name has come up more than once during these recent debates regarding who could take on Jay-Z in a Verzuz, and we're sure Magic will reignite the conversation.

Magic hosts only two features from A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. Stream the album and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Speechless

2. Meet Joe Black

3. Ugly

4. 40-16 Building

5. Hollywood Gangsta

6. Wu for the Children

7. Wave Gods ft. A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier

8. The Truth

9. Dedicated