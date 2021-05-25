mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, Big K.R.I.T & Raheem DeVaughn Honor George Floyd On New Song

Aron A.
May 25, 2021 13:48
This World
Bun B & Trae Tha Truth Feat. Raheem DeVaughn & Big K.R.I.T.
Produced by Cory Mo & Zaytoven

Bun B & Trae Tha Truth release "This World" in honor of George Floyd who was murdered one year ago today.


Today marks one year since the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis which kicked off the protests of summer 2020. To honor his memory and the Black Lives Matter movement, Bun B and Trae Tha Truth, have shared a new record titled, "This World." The song features Big K.R.I.T and Raheem DeVaughn with production being handled by Cory Mo and Zaytoven. The music video for the track shows footage from last year's protests.

"Floyd’s impact definitely is set in stone in Houston," Trae Tha Truth told HNHH about George Floyd in March. "You know, our relationship wasn't music-based. Our relationship was -- that was my partner, you know what I'm saying? As far as what we do in the community and stuff I have going on, he'd always be there."

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Say they name, say they name
All these days, I'm sick of pain
Can't find the light, I'm sick of rain
Until it's right, I'm gon' complain

Bun B
Bun B Trae Tha Truth Raheem DeVaughn Big K.R.I.T. Cory Mo Zaytoven
