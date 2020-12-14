mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tobe Nwigwe Drops Off "Cincoriginals"

December 14, 2020 14:29
Cincoriginals
Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe is back with his new project ft. Black Thought, EARTHGANG, and more.


Houston's Tobe Nwigwe has been having one hell of a year. And the past few weeks, specifically, has found him taking things up a notch. He's unveiled a slew of collaborations, as well as incredible visuals, for his project, Cincorginals which has now been released in its entirety. Stacked with fourteen tracks in total, the rapper enlists lyrical heavyweights and legends to assist across the tracklist. Houston OG's Lil Keke, Killa Kyleon, Trae Da Truth and Bun B slide on the tracklist. Tobe also links up with artists like Big K.R.I.T., Royce Da 5'9", D Smoke, and others to bring his new project to life.

Despite arriving towards the end of the year, Tobe's latest body of work is arguably one of the most cohesive projects of 2020. Check it out below. 

