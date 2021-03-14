Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, spoke with CNN, Saturday, on the one-year anniversary of her daughter's tragic death at the hands of the Louisville Police Department. Taylor described the situation as "crazy" and "still unbelievable" to her.

"It can't end here," Palmer told CNN. "I'm still out here, I'm still doing what I need to do to get justice for Breonna to make sure that people do right by her."



Jon Cherry / Getty Images

One way Palmer is seeking justice for her daughter is through the Breonna Taylor Foundation, which aims to support economic, social, and racial justice through police reform and government accountability. Megan Thee Stallion announced she would be partnering with Fashion Nova to donate $100,000 to the foundation, Saturday.

Palmer also discussed Taylor in an interview with NBC, earlier this week.

"Just to know who Breonna was — she didn't deserve that," she said at the time. "And so I've always felt like I've had one job: It was to protect my kids. And so, how do you not continue to fight?"

Attorney Ben Crump also released a statement on Saturday: "1 year ago, Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home, igniting a movement for racial justice and necessary change, which has prompted many cities and states to BAN no-knock warrants. 365 days have passed but the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor continues!!"

