Jermaine Dupri has been making headlines for the crazy shit he's been saying over the last couple of weeks. At first, he criticized new-school female rappers for writing bars about the same stuff over and over again. He likened acts like the City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion to strippers who just picked up a microphone. Once that cleared off, he seemingly took aim at Lil Nas X for dethroning Mariah Carey on the all-time Billboard Hot 100 chart, picking up the longest number of weeks at No. 1 with "Old Town Road." "No!! You can’t sit with us, go sit over there," tweeted the rapper, pointing out that Mimi is still the "greatest song writer in history." After facing some backlash for the comments, JD cleared things up by stating he wasn't intending to throw shade at Lil Nas X, claiming that people misinterpreted his statement. Now, Bow Wow, Dupri's protege, is chiming in by telling his OG to calm down.

"I'm talking to all the n***as that discredit me," clarified JD in a new tweet about his LNX criticism. When the message was reposted by The Shade Room, Bow Wow came through with a note for his friend, telling him to lay low and stop running his mouth. "Yo jd u acting like bow wow. Calm down pops," wrote the often controversial entertainer.

At least Bow Wow can have some fun at his own expense. The rapper has made headlines for the last few years over his ridiculous antics and now that JD is coming through with some brash sayings, he just had to step in.