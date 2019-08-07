Though a storied figure in his own right, Jermaine Dupri has made a recent habit of stirring the pot at the expense of others. Following a controversial dismissal of "stripper rap," or "strap" as he subsequently dubbed it, JD wasted little time in continuing to play the role of unsolicited gatekeeper. His latest claim arrives in response to Lil Nas X's record-shattering "Old Town Road," which recently seized the crown from Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" as the Hot100's longest-running number one. Yet JD was not convinced, and took to Twitter to boot the proverbial kids running amok on his lawn.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"No!! You can’t sit with us, go sit over there and based on the stats and this chart," writes JD, atop a screenshot of Billboard's top 10 record-holders. "Mariah Carey is the greatest song writer in history." Employing the age-old Kanye-at-VMAs tactic, JD likely meant well in his validation of Mimi's legendary talents. Yet his attempts to discredit Lil Nas X in such public fashion hints at a bitterness of sorts. Put it this way, he won't exactly endear himself with the young generation, who might have otherwise approached his storied catalog with a curious ear.

One does not have to tear someone down to prop up another, yet sometimes it feels like the easiest way. As of now, Lil Nas X has yet to respond. Regardless about how you feel about the now-historical "Old Town Road," one thing is for certain - its success has nothing to do with Mariah Carey's legacy, nor will it ever serve to tarnish it. Is JD out of line?