Boosie's been giving his opinion on a lot of current events as of late, from the YNW Melly trial to the Will Smith Christ Rock slap. Today he offered up his thoughts on another hot news item, the Megan and Tory Lanez trial.

In an interview with VladTV, the rapper summed up what really matters in the trial: "Lawyers win cases, bro. Like, it's who make them people believe... It's whoever lays that Johnnie Cochran down."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Boosie also addressed the dangers in either party stretching the truth, stating that the judge might instruct the jury to disregard someone's testimony wholesale "because they feel like, you know, once you lie, you gotta keep on lying."

Boosie hasn't been the only celeb to voice his thoughts on the Megan-Tory case recently. In the past few weeks, Wack 100 claimed that he believed Tory was the real victim, and Ebro Darden said he felt bad for both of them.

The case has only been getting messier as time has gone on. A few weeks ago, Megan claimed Tory offered her and Kelsey Nicole $1 million in hush money, an allegation corroborated by celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright. She then had an emotional interview on the subject with Gayle King.

Boosie, meanwhile, has been wading into his own legal battles. He claimed that he would be "taking everybody to court" over a recent Yung Bleu contract dispute. On a decidedly lighter note, he also kicked around the idea of doing an "adult prom" because he missed his as a kid.

Check out the interview about Megan and Tory on VladTV below.

Here's to many more Boosie takes in the future.