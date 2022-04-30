It's been nearly a week since Megan Thee Stallion gave her first TV interview regarding her 2020 shooting incident with Tory Lanez. While chatting with Gayle King, the "Cash Shit" rapper told her side of the story, and although she's since been hit with criticism from some, she's not letting that stop her from speaking her truth.

"So a man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what's happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks... But when I talk to Gayle King that's the last straw... F*CK Y'ALL," she wrote (and later deleted) on April 25th.

Unfortunately, the situation between Lanez and Megan Pete has had the hip-hop community divided for some time now, but as Ebro pointed out in a recent episode of Rap Life Review, "there's also a world where we can be sad for Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion."

Instead of being divided by the ongoing legal battle, the Hot 97 radio personality believes now is a better time than ever to flex our empathy muscles. As XXL Mag reports, co-host Low Key questioned Ebro's logic, but he explained how he can have sympathy for the Canadian artist.

"He did something ridiculous and despicable and we all know that he feels like shit about," Ebro shared, prompting Low Key to question if Lanez was really sympathetic. "He was apologetic to her," E responded.





"In public, he was doing something else. But the reason I say that is, I don't want to see another Black man go to jail. That's not what I want to see. That's part one. Part two, I also believe he was highly intoxicated, right? And was being completely ridiculous..."

"Her version of him standing up shooting talking about, 'Dance, bitch, dance,' that sounds insane. You are not in your right mind. That sounds like you was off... I don't know what you was off. The purest. He sounds like he was off the full Pusha T album. He shoved it up his nose."

Ebro then pointed out that it's possible to feel sad for Tory, and still be "sad for Megan that she had to experience this and go through this. It doesn't have to be picking sides," he concluded – check out the full episode of Rap Life Review on Apple Music below.

