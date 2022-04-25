There have been plenty of people who've doubtedMegan Thee Stallion's story. This morning, the rapper appeared on CBS Morning where she discussed the shooting involving Tory Lanez in-depth. Meg recounted the moments that led to the shooting and what Tory said to her in the immediate aftermath but many have continued to claim there are flaws in her story.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Another point that people seem to be fixated on is the fact that Meg, the victim, is openly speaking on the case while Tory Lanez, the accused, can not due to a court order. One fan tweeted, "Crazy how Meg gets to speak on whomever platform or song about the situation but tory or he goes to jail being its still an open investigation."

Ever since Tory was charged for the shooting, people have continued to doubt Megan Thee Stallion's story and any evidence that's worked in her favor. She responded to the tweet in a since-deleted post where she called out Tory for allegedly shooting her and continuing to taunt her. "So a man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what's happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks... but when I talk to gayle king that's the last straw... FUCK YALL," she wrote.

During Meg's conversation with Gayle King, she responded to a lot of speculation surrounding the case including her relationship with Tory Lanez at the time of the shooting. She denied ever having a sexual relationship with Tory Lanez as he's previously suggested. She also alleged that Tory Lanez offered her and Kelsey Nicole $1M to be quiet about the shooting.