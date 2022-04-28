Megan Thee Stallion recently appeared on CBS Morning with Gayle King for her first television interview about the shooting involving Tory Lanez. The rapper unpacked much of her side of the story. She detailed what led up to the shots being fired to the allegations that she's lying about the incident. At one point, Meg also revealed that Tory offered her and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, $1 million to stay quiet.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright recently sat down for an interview on Beyond The Chair where he discussed his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion and the legal saga involving Tory Lanez. He confirmed that he and Meg are still in good standing, despite rumors that they fell out. That said, he was willing to put his hands on Tory for his alleged actions towards Meg. "I wanted to beat Tory Lanez," he told the co-hosts who were taken aback. "If he run up, it's done."

Later on, he corroborated Meg's claim that Tory attempted to pay her off to keep quiet. He revealed that Tory even offered him hush money to refrain from speaking on the incident.

Tory Lanez was hit with assault and weapons charges in relation to the incident. The rapper pleaded not guilty to all charges.

We'll keep you posted on more information surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and ToryLanez's case. Check out the clip with Jonathan Wright below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.