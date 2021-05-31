Boosie Badazz was in the crosshairs of another shootout-- this time, the rapper was filming a video in Huntsville, Alabama when shots were fired. The crowd of people immediately ducked and ran for cover after multiple shots were heard in the video, and it has been reported that one man has passed away following the incident.

20-year-old victim Randall Strong Jr. was taken to the hospital shortly after the shooting, where he was placed in critical condition. He reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries. The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Christopher Kwan Freeman, was arrested after turning himself in. Freeman was charged with murder.

According to authorities, an altercation between Freeman and Strong Jr. led to the shooting. Freeman reportedly scoured the area trying to find him before firing shots.

Boosie Badazz has made it clear that he was not the intended target of the gunfire. "AINT NOBODY TRY TO KILL ME N HUNTSVILLE AL," he tweeted this weekend. "YALL MFS BE HAPPY TO SPREAD LIES ON ME."

The rapper has been caught up in several public shootings in recent years. Most recently, he was struck by bullets while attending a memorial for rapper Mo3 in Dallas, Texas in November 2020. He was forced to have multiple surgeries to remove bullet fragments from his leg and in a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie suggested that he hasn't fully healed from his injuries yet. Thankfully, he appears to be fine after this weekend's scare.

We will continue to keep you posted on any updates to this story. Rest in peace, Randall Strong Jr.

[via]