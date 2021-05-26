As a rapper whose social media quarantine antics had him banned from Instagram on multiple occasions, Boosie Badazz is a rapper who is not afraid to speak his mind, and as a result, the Hip-Hop community can always expect to be entertained when the "Wipe Me Down" artist sits down for an interview.

In his latest interview with Vlad, Boosie recently touched on Young Thug's verse on "Ski" in which the YSL artist raps, "Showed her two million cash, now she woozy (woah) / 20 watches and I'm still snoozin' (20) / I had came up out the trenches, then I had beat a few bodies like Boosie." After voicing his appreciation for Young Thug's shout-out in the original clip, another segment of the interview has been released, and it features Boosie giving an update on his health following his shooting last November.

"I'm walking. I'm performing now," Boosie reveals after Vlad asks him whether he's still in a wheelchair. "It ain't 100%. I think I got on it too early. It might gotta go back in it, but I ain't got time. I'm supposed to be damn near almost tryna run yet. I ain't running yet. My leg..it seems like my damn thing sticking out. Like you can hear it."

At that moment, Boosie begins knocking on his leg and causing a loud metallic sound, and afterward, he immediately jokes, "It ain't stopping nothing, you know? I ain't on no track and field team. They f*cked me up."

In response to Boosie's update, Vlad tries to stir the pot by asking Boosie whether he gets angry at his shooters or experiences flashbacks whenever he feels the pain from his injury, and Boosie's stance on the situation is similar to a forgiving perspective that he expressed in a previous interview.

"Nah, nah," Boosie states. "I don't have flashbacks on this sh*t or nothing like that. It ain't nothing."

Check out the full clip from Vlad's latest Boosie Badazz interview below.

