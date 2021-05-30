Boosie Badazz was in the middle of a music video shoot in Huntsville, Alabama this past weekend when all of a sudden, shots rang out in the middle of filming. In the clip which can be found below, the people in the music video immediately begin to duck as they hear the shots go out and it makes for an incredibly scary scene.

Reports immediately began to surface following the shooting and for now, there is conflicting information. Boosie is okay, however, one man was shot and according to TMZ, he is in critical condition. Some outlets have given different updates on the man's condition although most reports say he is still alive.

After the shooting, fans sent their well wishes to Boosie, all while other blogs tried to wrap their heads around what happened. Boosie wasn't happy about the speculation on his name and decided to take to Twitter where he cleared up some misconceptions.

"AINT NOBODY TRY TO KILL ME N HUNTSVILLE AL. YALL MFS BE HAPPY TO SPREAD LIES ON ME," Boosie wrote.

According to DJ Akademiks, Boosie was spotted shopping following the incident, which is a sign that he was pretty unfazed by what went down. Just a few months ago, Boosie was shot in Dallas at an Mo3 memorial and since that time, many have been worried for his safety.

We send our prayers to everyone who was affected by the shooting, and we hope Boosie continues to be okay.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

[Via]