Well it appears the long awaited album from Boosie Badazz and NBA Youngboy is almost here. The Louisiana rapper recently revealed on IG live that the album is “almost done” and that they only need a couple more songs to wrap it up.

"I don't drop mixtapes, man. Stop saying that shit," Boosie replied to a fan in a Q&A who asked about the collaboration. "We ain't dropping no mixtape, it's an album. I get paid off my music. I don't drop mixtapes. I drop albums. I ain't giving shit away. We gon' drop that bitch. We got about two, three more songs to do. I want to do about 13 songs. We got nine already."

Boosie first teased the joint project last Summer while NBA YoungBoy was still locked up on a probation violation for his involvement in a South Florida shooting. "FREE @nba_youngboy #shakeback them kids need you young nigga real talk ❤️❤️❤️✅✅✅✅ #atlanticrecords WE GOT A TAPE THATS 🔥 LETS TALK N GET THIS SHIT TO THE STREETS N MAKE SOME MONEY 💰‼️" Boosie wrote on Instagram.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is fresh off the heels of his latest album, Still Flexin Still Steppin, which features 14 songs and a guest appearance from Quando Rondo. Stream that right here and we’ll keep you posted on the upcoming joint project.

Who else would you like to see NBA Youngboy do a project with?