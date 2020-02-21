mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA Youngboy Proves He's "Still Flexin, Still Steppin" On New Album

Erika Marie
February 21, 2020 00:10
Still Flexin, Still Steppin
NBA Youngboy

NBA Youngboy returns with his Southern style on his latest project "Still Flexin, Still Steppin."


Aside from a feature by Quando Rondo, NBA Youngboy carries his latest project on his back alone. The 20-year-old Lousiana rapper is a hardworking young artist—even as he continues to battle his court and legal issues, Youngboy hasn't ceased in releasing new songs for his fans. He often shares photos and videos of himself on social media as he works in the studio, and on Friday (February 21), NBA Youngboy delivered his album Still Flexin Still Steppin.

Just days ago, Youngboy shared his hyped, gun-wielding music video for "Bad Bad," the 13th song on his 14-pack offering. Still Flexin, Still Steppin stays within Youngboy's formula so fans won't see much deviation from his regular style, but the Southern rapper still manages to give his supporters a project that they'll enjoy. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. RIP Lil Phat
2. Knocked Off
3. Lil Top
4. Red Eye
5. Fine By Time
6. Suited Panamera ft. Quando Rondo
7. How You Want It
8. Long Rd
9. Okay
10. Call Me Late
12. Gunsmoke
13. Bad Bad
14. No Understand

NBA Youngboy Quando Rondo
