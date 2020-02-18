Every week, we curate a brand new 2-hour long playlist that is stacked with motivational music for you to use when you hit the gym, whether it be the daunting treadmill warm-up (or even worse, the 30-minute cardio bike ride), or it's for a strength training round of set and reps. Whatever way you choose to stay fit, we've got the soundtrack.

R.I.P. Mac Miller - David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

This week, we're reminiscing about Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle, and decided to sprinkle them all throughout the playlist. We start the tracklist with "Desperado" from Mac Miller's fan-favourite Macadelic mixtape. Followed by another classic/throwback, this time from Rick Ross and Jay-Z with "The Devil is a Lie" off the Mastermind album. Both Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay make a couple of appearances once again this week, with “War” and “Mannequin.” There are two new tracks from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and with two of his songs from last week making it back into rotation, he is among the most heavily-featured this week.

Hit the Follow/Like button on Spotify to keep this gym playlist in your weekly rotation. Let us know what songs help fuel your work outs, and if you have a request, feel free to comment below.